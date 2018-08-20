Sports

Soccer fans pepper kids with stuffed toys

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 20, 2018
Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

Kids from Erasmus Sophia Children’s Hospital in Rotterdam were invited to watch the soccer game between Feyenoord and Excelsior on Sunday.

It was a nice time for the kids who got to stand on the pitch with their favorite players before the game started.

Then the clock struck 19:00.