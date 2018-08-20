Sister Mary brings the heat

If Sister Mary Sobieck, who threw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Chicago White Sox game, looks familiar to you, you’re probably an old-time Northlander.
Sister used to teach at Duluth’s Holy Rosary, which is now Stella Maris. She graduated from Cathedral High — now Duluth Marshall — and played volleyball and softball at The College of St. Scholastica.
She practiced for the occasion last week. She’s got game.
Have you heard the news? Marian Catholic's own Sister Mary Jo Sobieck will take the mound on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field to throw out the first pitch at Marian Catholic Night with the White Sox! She was spotted in East Gym yesterday warming up her arm. Watch Sister Mary Jo throw a strike in person by purchasing your tickets at https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/tickets/specials#marian-catholic