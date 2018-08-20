Sister Mary brings the heat

If Sister Mary Sobieck, who threw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Chicago White Sox game, looks familiar to you, you’re probably an old-time Northlander.

Sister used to teach at Duluth’s Holy Rosary, which is now Stella Maris. She graduated from Cathedral High — now Duluth Marshall — and played volleyball and softball at The College of St. Scholastica.

She practiced for the occasion last week. She’s got game.