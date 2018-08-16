Arts & Culture

Oh, Aretha

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 16, 2018
0

There’ll be plenty of citations of Aretha Franklin’s best work on the occasion of her death today.

I prefer to cite its impact. It could make your heart swell and think anything is possible.

Like this:

There might be other popular artists in history who’ve had the same impact, although today I can’t think of a single one.