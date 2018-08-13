NPR’s ombudsman on Friday’s interview with a white supremacist

Quick update to the ongoing analysis of NPR’s decision to provide an interview with Jason Kessler on Friday, the leader of last year’s violent march by white supremacists and this year’s fizzled march on Washington:

NPR ombudsman Elizabeth Jensen has now posted her analysis.

She writes that critics of the interview often missed that NPR provided a week of stories reflecting on the year after the Charlottesville rally, in which a woman was run down by a white supremacist in his car, and two state troopers died in a helicopter crash.

Jensen says she doesn’t consider interviewing Kessler akin to giving him “a platform” for his views. “And there was no suggestion that this was simply another, alternative, legitimate point of view,” she wrote.