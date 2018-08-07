Minnesota team of synchronized swimmers swim for equity, win gold

A Minnesota team of synchronized swimmers will bring home gold medals from this year’s Gay Games in Paris.

“The Subversive Sirens” won gold for their synchronized routine performed to Prince’s song “Let’s Go Crazy,” wearing suits emblazoned with his gender-fluid symbol in purple sequins.

None of the five women have ever competed in synchronized swimming before. They say they decided to compete in the international games to draw attention to body positivity, queer visibility, black liberation and equity in the aquatic arts.

They dedicated their victory to their fans and “our communities in MN and beyond facing discrimination and barriers to being truly free.”

Founded as the “Gay Olympics,” the Gay Games is a global athletic and cultural event that promotes acceptance of sexual diversity.