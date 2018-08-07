Heckin good dogs grown right here in Minnesota

It started with a tweet from our very own Nancy Yang, of her heckin good boy Mickey:

It was retweeted just a minute later by everyone’s favorite advocate for Minnesotan primacy, Indignant Minnesotan. In the tweet, they asked for other people’s #MinnesotaPup pictures, promising to retweet the ones sent in.

A little under 24-hours later and that tweet had over 100 replies — a thread full of the best Minnesota doggos you ever did see!

I highly recommend treating yourself to a good long scroll so you can marvel at all the stylish pups.

Snowy pups.

Winston, a rescue from Oklahoma. He LOVES snow pic.twitter.com/TU9VFw96Sa — Amanda R (@LalaBeMom) August 6, 2018

And oh jeeze, this pup!

That being said, the account has yet to retweet my dog’s photo. Even though I was one of the very first to reply. But it’s OK… it’s fine.