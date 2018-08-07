Heckin good dogs grown right here in Minnesota

It started with a tweet from our very own Nancy Yang, of her heckin good boy Mickey:
Current view: pic.twitter.com/74EaR4E7mM
— Nancy Yang (@n_yang) August 6, 2018
It was retweeted just a minute later by everyone’s favorite advocate for Minnesotan primacy, Indignant Minnesotan. In the tweet, they asked for other people’s #MinnesotaPup pictures, promising to retweet the ones sent in.
A little under 24-hours later and that tweet had over 100 replies — a thread full of the best Minnesota doggos you ever did see!
I highly recommend treating yourself to a good long scroll so you can marvel at all the stylish pups.
#MinnesotaPup pic.twitter.com/WDgo4GJpjU
— Anne (@SweetBabyJosie) August 6, 2018
Snowy pups.
Winston, a rescue from Oklahoma. He LOVES snow pic.twitter.com/TU9VFw96Sa
— Amanda R (@LalaBeMom) August 6, 2018
And oh jeeze, this pup!
#MinnesotaPup pic.twitter.com/ElCCnM5dL3
— Detox Express (@level_0medic) August 6, 2018
That being said, the account has yet to retweet my dog’s photo. Even though I was one of the very first to reply. But it’s OK… it’s fine.
My good #MinnesotaPup Nadia. Favorite foods include cooked fish, goose poop and her own feet (pictured here). pic.twitter.com/zla3ZSfbGD
— Sara Porter (@SaraSporter) August 6, 2018