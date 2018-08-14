Fundraiser exceeds goal for family with vandalized ice cream truck

KARE 11 reports an immigrant from Ecuador, who raised enough money to buy her own ice cream truck, was attacked at a park in northeast Minneapolis last month by a person who slashed the tires on the business.

“Said we were illegal and that we were parked illegally and that we were illegal and he just started to swear at us and then he took out a pocket knife and stabbed our tire,” said Rosa Chunchi’s daughter, Gina, 13.

Mayor Jacob Frey was riding his bike in the park at the time. He started a GoFundMe page for the Chunchis, KARE said.

“I don’t care what’s happening on the national level, here in Minneapolis we want to be a beacon of hope and inclusivity and progress. We want to be a welcoming city for everyone,” said Frey.

By this morning, the fundraiser had exceeded its goal.