Come for the minor league baseball, stay for the theater

Major League Baseball players have many rules — written and unwritten — about how they should comport themselves on the field. But when you play for an unaffiliated baseball team in an independent league, your methods of self-expression are apparently, uh, a little more flexible.
Exhibit A: Monday night’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks game.
Brennan Metzger became somewhat animated upon learning he’d been called out by the home plate umpire and decided to express his displeasure in a creative way (warning: salty language can be heard):
Someone's got a case of the Mondays… #SCNotTop10 @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/FIhOJyXQbM
— F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 7, 2018
The garbage can was later removed.
“The guy tossed me for saying, ‘You’re killing me,'” Metzger said afterward.
Brennan Metzger responds to being ejected and bringing out a garbage can to home plate. pic.twitter.com/MeBItVNw9v
— F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 7, 2018
This being unaffiliated baseball, it couldn’t stop there.
As a part of the one-game suspension, Brennan Metzger recorded a public service announcement this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JmzpoTrgK0
— F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 8, 2018
I know, I know. We can’t condone this sort of behavior. What will the children say?
Well, they might say, “Hey, skip. Thanks for third base!”
That happened at Tuesday night’s Fargo-Moorhead game, with Chicago Dogs manager (and former Red Sox kinda-great) Butch Hobson providing the entertainment.
Somebody's got a case of the………………Tuesdays? It's been a weird week. @SportsCenter #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/9R4D1Onr8O
— F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 8, 2018