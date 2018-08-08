Come for the minor league baseball, stay for the theater

Major League Baseball players have many rules — written and unwritten — about how they should comport themselves on the field. But when you play for an unaffiliated baseball team in an independent league, your methods of self-expression are apparently, uh, a little more flexible.

Exhibit A: Monday night’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks game.

Brennan Metzger became somewhat animated upon learning he’d been called out by the home plate umpire and decided to express his displeasure in a creative way (warning: salty language can be heard):

The garbage can was later removed.

“The guy tossed me for saying, ‘You’re killing me,'” Metzger said afterward.

Brennan Metzger responds to being ejected and bringing out a garbage can to home plate. pic.twitter.com/MeBItVNw9v — F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 7, 2018

This being unaffiliated baseball, it couldn’t stop there.

As a part of the one-game suspension, Brennan Metzger recorded a public service announcement this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JmzpoTrgK0 — F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 8, 2018

I know, I know. We can’t condone this sort of behavior. What will the children say?

Well, they might say, “Hey, skip. Thanks for third base!”

That happened at Tuesday night’s Fargo-Moorhead game, with Chicago Dogs manager (and former Red Sox kinda-great) Butch Hobson providing the entertainment.