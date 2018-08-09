Sports

Bug stuck in umpire’s ear

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 9, 2018
0

Here’s your daily dose of gross:

During yesterday’s game between the Yankees and White Sox in Chicago, a moth flew into an umpire’s ear and wouldn’t come out.

The moth was crawling around in Bruce Dreckman’s head for a few minutes before it was rescued and sent to a wildlife preserve to live among the raccoons.