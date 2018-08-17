A queen of the Dairy Queen dies at 90

When Phyllis and Bob Litherland started the Dairy Queen in Moorhead in 1949, their friends told them fast food was just a fad that would never last. They didn’t listen, even if it meant they had to sleep in the backroom while pouring their money into the place.

The Dairy Queen people told them they had to make the ice cream products just the way they were told to.

Some people don’t listen.

As legend goes, an ice cream mix supplier stopped by. Somebody poured the ice cream on a paper, stuck a stick in it and dipped it in chocolate, the Fargo Forum says.

It was the birth of the Dilly Bar.

Phyllis Litherland has died in Chicago, according to the couple who bought their shop in 1995.

The Litherlands sold the Dilly Bar for 10 cents.

“We didn’t have any trouble selling them at all – they just took off,” Bob said in a 2010 interview, although medical tongue depressors became scarce around the Fargo-Moorhead area in 1955.

Bob Litherland, known around Moorhead as “Dairy Queen Bob” died in 2013.

The store has carried on the Litherlands’ tradition of being a corporate maverick, selling items that the corporate parent discontinued long ago.