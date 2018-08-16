A million miles later, a Blue Line train chugs along

There’s nothing we enjoy more than a nice, round number.

A million? Nice.

Metro Transit posted an image today of the first Metro Transit light rail line car to hit a million miles. It happened a little after 1 today on the Blue Line.

In truth, that light rail car isn’t even ready for a mid-life crisis yet. It has about another 1.5 million miles to go or a total of 30 years if it has a typical light-rail lifespan.

Big props to Metro Transit for honoring the people who make it happen.

We’ve got C.J. Bahan on board the 1 million mile train; he’s one of our LRV mechanics who keeps these trains running for so long! pic.twitter.com/ghGRgsn5to — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) August 16, 2018

Customers on the train at the moment of its milestone got coupons for a free ride.