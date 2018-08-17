What’s on MPR News – 8/17/18

Friday August 17, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. -1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. A new grand jury report implicated more than 300 priests from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania in the abuse of over 1,000 children. Troubling new figures on drug overdose deaths also came out this week. Over 72,000 Americans died from a drug overdose last year, according to provisional estimates by the Centers for Disease Control. Tuesday was a groundbreaking for women and people of color running in elections across the country, particularly for Democrats. And finally, the president publicly derided former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman several times.

Guests: Shawna Thomas, Washington bureau chief, Vice News; Domenico Montanaro, lead political editor, NPR; Wendy Benjaminson, managing editor, McClatchy DC Bureau.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. Violence continued in Afghanistan this week. At least 311 people died during a brutal week of attacks, including one by a suicide bomber on students in a classroom. The civil war in Yemen rages on. American tariffs are compounding economic turmoil in Turkey. We’ll also check on the status of North and South Korea’s relationship.

Guests: Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent, Israeli Public TV; Nina-Maria Potts, director of Global News Coverage, Feature Story News; Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent, PBS NewsHour.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Maureen Shaver and Todd Rapp join host Mike Mulcahy to answer caller questions and talk about the week’s political news. They’ll also be joined by Joe Radinovich, DFL candidate for Congress in the 8th District and Jim Hagedorn, GOP candidate for Congress is the 1st District.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

We follow the money in the 2018 midterm elections. Where is it all coming from? And what’s it doing to our democracy?

1 p.m. – Science Friday

Do New York and New Jersey need walls to keep out the sea? How to engineer coastlines that are safer from hurricanes, storm surges, and sea level rise from the Northeast to New Orleans. Plus, a look at the evolution of anti-cancer genes in elephants and other animals.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Pope says he stands with the victims of abuse – but how is the church dealing with the perpetrators?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; monetary cost of clergy abuse; Kavanaugh’s involvement in the Starr investigation of Clinton; a review of “We the Animals.”

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at “time poverty,” when making less means having less time to spare. Most Americans still get to work by car, but people who can’t afford one may have to take the long way, on public transportation.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Republicans in this year’s elections are casting one person as the symbol of everything that is wrong with the Democratic Party. Many Democrats are also turning on the same figure.

Guest: Alexander Burns, who covers national politics for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

John Le Carre talks about being a spy before he became known for writing espionage novels and creating the fictional spy George Smiley, featured in the novels “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy“. He learned about deception from his father, who was a pathological liar. His novel about George Smiley’s protege is out in paperback.