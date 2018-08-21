War

1,000 Words: The famly reunion

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 21, 2018
Someday, an alien civilization will land on a dusty planet and find a picture like this and conclude that the planet’s demise was likely due to the insane people who waged wars.

South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, left, weeps as she meets with her North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War. (Korea Pool Photo via AP)