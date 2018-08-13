100-year-old woman keeps state fair streak alive

Catherine Krause, 100, slipped in under the wire to keep her streak of Wisconsin State Fair attendance alive.

She’s been attending the fair for the last 80 years, not missing one, and worked at the fair for 26 of them.

That streak was to end this year. She hurt an ankle in April and has been in a nursing home ever since.

But on Sunday, the last day of the fair, the lure was too much to keep her away.

“I don’t know why they’re making such a fuss out of a 100-year-old broad,” she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.