Why would a woman in Wisconsin drink beer out of a salmon?

How many different ways can a Wisconsinite drink beer?

Apparently there’s one more than anyone had previously thought.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says this woman drank beer out of a salmon last weekend.

Amy Meyers, 28, says it wasn’t her plan but someone dared her.

She caught the 22 pound salmon on Lake Michigan.

She said the beer was “gross and slimy” but provided guidance for others who try this sort of thing.

“Just keep chugging until it’s done,” she said.