What’s on MPR News? 7/6/18

Friday July 6, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. After a wave of controversies, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has left the agency. The President said he will announce his choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court on Monday. And this week saw a viral story of love at 30,000 feet. Blogger and actress Rosey Blair documented the beginning of a real-life rom-com on July 3.

Guests: Domenico Montanaro, lead political editor, NPR; Laura Barron-Lopez, political reporter, Washington Examiner; Naftali Bendavid, editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal with opponents over the nation’s migration policy. In Thailand, workers are racing to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Mexico’s presidential election in a landslide victory last Sunday.

Guests: Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; Karoun Demirjian, reporter, The Washington Post; Clemens Wergin, Washington bureau chief, Die Welt, a moderately conservative German daily newspaper.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Listen to a roundtable conversation with three of the most influencial leaders tasked with handling the global financial crisis of 2008 as they look back on their decisions from one decade earlier

Guests: Ben Bernanke, former Federal Reserve Chair; Hank Paulson, former US Treasury Secretary; Tim Geithner, former US Treasury Secretary.

12 p.m. -The Takeaway

America’s trust in leadership and institutions continues to hit all-time lows. Is local leadership the answer?

1 p.m. – Science Friday

What if state lines were drawn based on water districts? How 19th Century scientist John Wesley Powell, predicted, and reimagined, the water issues in the Western U.S. Plus: how protecting eagle nests helped the birds bounce back.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The first shots in a trade war between Washington and Beijing have been fired – US tariffs on 34 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods have come into effect.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A look at the EPA’s acting boss; rushing divorce for tax reasons; the week in politics; tariffs on the campaign trail.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Lots of celebrity chefs have tried to make the jump from the TV screen to the restaurant biz. But Top Chef Masters host Curtis Stone opted instead to open a neighborhood butcher shop.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Since President Trump ended the practice of separating migrant children from their parents, very few families have been reunited. Those that have are becoming national symbols.

Guest: Annie Correal, a New York Times reporter who accompanied Yeni González, a migrant from Guatemala, on part of her journey to join her three children after more than five weeks apart.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The story of the Kellogg Brothers, who invented Corn Flakes and other breakfast cereals, and ran the Battle Creek Sanatorium, which pioneered the concept of wellness. There’s lots of surprises in the Kellogg story, relating to the 7th Day Adventists, abstinence, and eugenics.