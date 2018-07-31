What’s on MPR News? 7/31/18

Tuesday July 31, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Chris Farrell hosts)

According to a report from the United Nations, America has a pervasive poverty problem. They state that 40 million Americans live in poverty and 18.5 million live in “extreme poverty.” Why is this problem so widespread in America and why is it so difficult for families and citizens to leave poverty?

Guests: Tracey L. Ross, associate director, All-In Cities Initiative; Elaine Rasmussen, chief executive officer of Social Impact Strategies Group.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Attorney General believes sheriffs are critical to American traditions of law enforcement. Jeff Sessions wants to strengthen the powers they have. But how much power do they have? Who are they? And why do we still elect sheriffs?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11 (Chris Farrell hosts)

President Donald Trump and other political leaders have touted the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin as good for the local economy. Foxconn is an electronics manufacturing company based in Taiwan that is planning to develop in parts of south eastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin government is willing to offer incentives to the tune of $3 billion in subsidies with the hope that what the company provides in jobs and pays in taxes will outweigh any expenses that the state had to pay.

This is the largest subsidy package offered to a foreign business of a local government, and may set a precedent for future contracts whether they be foreign or local.

Guests: Tim Bartik, senior economist at W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research; Art Rolnick, senior fellow at the Humphrey Institute.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Can Americans Come Together by Having Better Arguments?” Eric Liu, of the Aspen Institute’s “Better Arguments” project, says America is in a perpetual, unresolvable fight among core principles. It’s a good thing, and it’s baked into our DNA. He moderates a discussion with the audience, and with Topeka Mayor Michelle De la Isla, Ramesh Ponnuru of the National Review, Stanford University political science professor Rob Reich and lingust Deborah Tannen, author of “You Just Don’t Understand” and “The Argument Culture.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

What to watch for in the trial of Paul Manafort.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Has North Korea restarted work on long-range ballistic missile?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Manafort trial begins; wildfires: how did we get here; the era of downloadable guns.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at the challenges of LA real estate and traffic. In Southern California, being a homeowner costs a lot of money. And probably means a lot of driving, too.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Democrats are working on an election strategy for the 2018 midterms and beyond. It’s one that deliberately sounds less ambitious than it is.

Guests: Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York; and Alexander Burns, who covers national politics for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Dave Davies speaks with actor Tony Shalhoub. He’s been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the Amazon comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Shaloub also starred in the TV series Monk and the film Big Night.