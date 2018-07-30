What’s on MPR News? 7/30/18

Monday July 30, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Chris Farrell hosts)

The Political Junkie podcast host, Ken Rudin, looks ahead to the week in politics.

9:20 a.m. – There was a time when the mere mention of the ‘S word” — socialism — would be seen as unamerican and anyone found following this subversive politics would undermine the “American Dream”. So when did it change? Today millennials are happy to embrace socialist policies on education, housing, healthcare and falling wages.

Guest: Cathy J. Cohen, David and Mary Winton Green Professor

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Facebook says it is standing up to bullying and hatred with its temporary suspension of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. It’s a sharp turn from the company’s recent stance on free expression. And comes just as Facebook’s stock suffers a historic drop in price. Facebook has been called out time and again for inconsistently applying its community standards to people who use the platform to elevate hoaxes and hate speech. How will the social media giant be different now?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Are rape victims ignored by the police? In a Star Tribune investigation, reporter Brandon Stahl reviewed of more than 1,000 sexual assault cases, filed in the last two years and revealed that Minnesota’s largest law enforcement agencies, including those in Minneapolis and St. Paul are consistently failing to investigate, or poorly investigated sexual assaults. So do the police see rape as a less serious crime to investigate or is sexual assault difficult to investigate and prosecuted?

Guests: Abby Honold, rape survivor; Paul Schnell, former Inver Grove Heights police chief; Brandon Stahl, Star Tribune reporter.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival: “Finding Happiness and Success at Every Stage of Life.” A talk by behavioral economist Arthur Brooks, the CEO of the American Enterprise Institute. In this talk he explores art, music and philosophy and ties them all together with the latest human happiness research. Part of his advice for a happy life is to “share your wisdom in whatever you know” and “stop doing the things that aren’t truly you.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Is your destiny determined by your zip code? In communities that appear healthy, the data finds blind spots.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Zimbabwe holds its first election without Robert Mugabe’s name on the ballot.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Confederate monuments of Memphis; drought vs. dams in California; the threat of a government shutdown.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Ten years, one whole decade after the financial crisis, and you’d think college economics courses would be all over it. Not so much.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

For decades, the American Civil Liberties Union has battled in the courts on behalf of Americans’ constitutional rights, whether that means same-sex marriage or the right of neo-Nazis to hold a rally. But since the 2016 election, the A.C.L.U. has been changing tactics, and one of its models for the future is the National Rifle Association.

Guest: Anthony Romero, the executive director of the A.C.L.U.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Kidnapped by Somali pirates. Michael Scott Moore talks with Dave Davies about his two-and-a-half years of captivity. He was beaten, considered suicide, attempted escape, and was eventually released after his mother raised $1.6 million in ransom.