What’s on MPR News? 7/26/18

Thursday July 26, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

How language shapes our identity. Our identities are formed in so many different ways: by the people around us, the books we read, by the work we do, and by our speech. So much of our identity is shaped by the use of a word, or a phrase.

Guest:Anatoly Liberman, professor at the University of Minnesota.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Russia investigation update. A poll released this week says 51 percent of American voters think “the Russian government has compromising information about President Trump,” according to Politico. But in the same poll, 70 percent of Republican voters don’t think the Kremlin has compromising information on him.

Guests: Carol Leonnig, national investigative reporter, The Washington Post; Alex Whiting, professor at Harvard Law School.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Mid-life job transitions. Are you in the wrong job? Do you want to transition to a new career? What’s the best way to do it? Do you need to go back to grad school? Start your own business?

Guests: Jeffrey Scott, managing partner Me&I LLC; Barbara Bradley Hagerty, author of “Life Reimagined: The Science, Art and Opportunity of Midlife” and contributing editor at The Atlantic.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival: “Gun Violence: A Mental Health Crisis for Youth.” Three high school students whose lives have been forever changed by gun violence speak out: Ke’Shon Newman of Chicago and Kayla Schaefer and Olivia Wesch of Parkland, Florida. Clinical social worker Ann Thomas, the CEO of The Children’s Place in Kansas City, adds her insights. The moderator is former ABC News anchor Ted Koppel.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The administration hits a deadline for family reunification. What the numbers say about borders crossings.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Supporters of the Pakistani politician Imran Khan celebrate him as the winner of the general election although official results still aren’t in.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The medical bill of the month; family reunification update; second part in the story on brain injuries and the firing of weapons; trade and the mid-term elections.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A lot of people in Erie, Pennsylvania depend on social programs like food stamps. But if the Trump administration cuts those programs, where will those people turn?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, testified on Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The question that came to the fore: Is the United States’ policy toward Russia what the president says, or what the government does?

Guest: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, who covers the White House for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Who is Maria Butina? The 29-year-old Russian woman has been charged with working as an unregistered agent of Russia in the United States. Dave Davies talks with Washington Post investigative reporter Rosalind Helderman about Butina’s political connections, her relationship with the NRA and her activities related to the 2016 U.S election.