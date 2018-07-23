What’s on MPR News? 7/23/18

Monday July 23, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The Political Junkie. Ken Rudin talks politics.

9:20 a.m. – What does it mean if the president doesn’t actually trust the U.S. intelligence community?

Guests: Khalilah Brown Dean, associate professor of political science at Quinnipiac; Mary Kate Cary, senior fellow for presidential studies at UVA’s Miller Center, former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff says the most dangerous threat we – individually and as a society and country – face today is no longer military, but rather the increasingly pervasive exposure of our personal data. He thinks nothing undermines our freedom more than losing control of private information about ourselves. And yet, we are ever more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Guests: Michael Chertoff, executive chairman and co-founder, The Chertoff Group; former Secretary of Homeland Security.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Meet the governor candidates. Today: 1st District DFL congressman Tim Walz.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

An MPR Ground Level event held in St. Cloud on July 18th, called “The Real St. Cloud.” A discussion exploring how St. Cloud residents are living and connecting across social, class and political lines.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Affirmative action policy changes reignite the conversation about the admissions process .

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Donald Trump warns Iran’s president the US will no longer stand for what he calls, ‘his demented words of violence and death’.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Civil suit filed in a Minneapolis police killing; the Georgia GOP runoff; countering election interference; the livestock vet shortage and meat safety.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Educating kids with disabilities is protected by federal law, and it’s supposed to be funded by the government too. But a lot of costs still fall on their parents.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The confirmation of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court may hinge on a single ruling: Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. In a two-part series, “The Daily” takes a look at the history and legacy of the case.

Guest: Sabrina Tavernise, a New York Times correspondent who reported on the story of Roe v. Wade for “The Daily.”

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Guest: Writer and critic Michael Arceneaux. His new memoir (a collection of essays) is about growing up in Houston, and being black, Catholic, and gay.