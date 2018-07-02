What’s on MPR News? 7/2/18

Monday July 2, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Kerri Miller talks to Ken Rudin about the upcoming battle over a new supreme court justice and the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who stunned the Democratic leadership by winning a House primary in New York City.

Guest: Ken Rudin, The Political Junkie

9:20 a.m. – President Trump attracted crowds on his most recent trip to the FoxxConn plant in Mount Pleasant Wisconsin. But is the President attracting or repelling Wisconsin voters?

Guest: Mark Sommerhauser, reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Edward Lee made his name cooking southern-style food in Kentucky. Not bad for a Korean-American kid born in Brooklyn.

Guests: Edward Lee, chef, author of “Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine.”

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Can body cameras restore trust? After the fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins in North Minneapolis, Minneapolis councilmembers and Mayor Frey pushed for release of the police body camera footage. Communities are no longer willing to take police officers’ word that they took the appropriate action in fatal shootings, and this lack of trust makes it difficult for police to do their jobs. Now that all officers are required to use body-worn cameras, there should be more transparency on how police respond to 911 calls.

Guest: Benjamin Feist, Legislative Director of ACLU.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

(Tentative) Aspen Ideas Festival “The Cultural Revolution We Need: How America Will Turn Itself Around.” David Brooks.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

(Around a month and a half after Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, Dr. Uriyoan Colon-Ramos traveled to the island to analyze the food aid being delivered to residents in need. In the distribution center she looked at, 11 of the 107 food items stored there were candy bars or chips. We hear her findings, plus what aid workers say about what this meant for people on the island.

Guest: Dr. Uriyoán Colón-Ramos, professor of public health at George Washington University

Also: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director announced that the agency is hiring lawyers to move along “bad cases” or cases of immigrants who are suspected of using fake identities to get green cards and citizenship through naturalization.

Guest: Ur Jaddou, director of DHS Watch and immigration law professor at American University Washington College of Law

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

TBA

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Remember Rolling Stone magazine and what it used to be? It wants to be that again.

Guest: Gus Wenner on taking what used to be the family magazine into the digital age.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

Two old friends meet, after a long time apart. They last saw each other when they were schoolboys about to be sent to the Chinese countryside to do hard labor. Neither knew the other had escaped to Hong Kong.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Guest: Film director and rapper Boots Riley. He wrote and directed the new film Sorry to Bother You, a satirical film starring Lakeith Stanfield, one of the stars of the TV series “Atlanta“. Riley raps with his group The Coup. Their new album is the soundtrack to the film.