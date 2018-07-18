What’s on MPR News? 7/18/18

Wednesday July 18, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Chris Farrell hosts)

President Trump’s success among rural voters has drawn attention to the struggles of rural towns across the country, many of which are plagued with high unemployment rates. With more incentive for young people to leave small towns for bustling cities, how are rural communities working to attract more millennials?

Guests: Ben Winchester, research fellow, Extension Center for Community Vitality; Joan Goldstein, commissioner for Economic Development in Vermont.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

When President Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, some of the swiftest criticism of came from Mr. Trump’s party. Where are Republicans on the President today? And how can they express their dissent without alienating the president’s supporters?

11 a.m. – MPR News Presents

Episode 3 of the APM Reports documentary, “Order 9066,” about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII. After prison camps were shut down, many found they were unwelcome in their home communities, and that their property or land had been stolen. This episode features people who flourished in post-war America, and those whose lives were destroyed by Order 9066.

(Rebroadcast at 9 p.m.)

12 p.m. – Flyover down the Mississippi

We’ll take the show on the road and broadcast live with our partners at Iowa Public Radio. We talk about the importance of agriculture in the Mississippi watershed and how land use and runoff affect the river’s environment. We’ll also talk about the “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico and what food producers can do to have a healthier relationship with water.

Guests: Clay Masters, Morning Edition Host at Iowa Public Radio; Jamie Benning, water quality program manager with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Sarah Carlson, strategic initiatives director at Practical Farmers of Iowa.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

President Trump started a trade war, but this week, the EU and Japan pursue bilateral trade agreements without him.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The rescued Thai schoolboys in their own words. They tell of their ordeal – trapped in the flooded cave.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Alternatives to immigration detention; the new higher-skilled warehouses; Medicaid lobbying.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

When tourism meets storm chasing.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The word “treason” is being thrown around to describe how President Trump seemed to take Russia’s side during his summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin in Helsinki, Finland. But as with every major controversy that Mr. Trump has faced, it’s unclear if anything will happen as a result.

Guest: Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Cleaning up America’s recycling bins. China used to process most of America’s recycled paper and plastic. Now it’s rejecting most of it, because it’s gross.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Writer, director, songwriter, comic, Bo Burnham. He is making his debut as a director with the new critically acclaimed film Eighth Grade. It’s about an awkward young girl who makes YouTube videos about how to be more confident and make friends.