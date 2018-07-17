What’s on MPR News? 7/17/18

Tuesday July 17, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

So many things are difficult about divorce. But how do you figure out co-parenting after a break up?

Guests: Christine Hammond, licensed mental health counselor; Dr. Amy J.L. Baker, parental alienation expert and author

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

We now know much more about how the Russian government influenced America’s last presidential election. But is Russia just turning the tables on the U.S.? Joshua Johnson examines election tampering at home and abroad and asks how America’s election systems can be protected,

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Episode 2 of the APM Reports documentary, “Order 9066,” about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII. This episode focuses on the War Relocation Authority.

(Rebroadcast at 9 p.m.)

12 p.m. – Flyover down the Mississippi River

Who controls the river? In many towns and cities along the river there are clashes over levees, diversion plans. dredging drainage and development. Are we listening to more than just the interests with the loudest voices and most money? Are government decision-makers hearing from enough individuals?

Guests: Roger Wolf, director of environment program and services at the Iowa Soybean Association; Carrie Jennings, research and policy director at the Freshwater Society.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The fight for racial justice five years since the founding of Black Lives Matter.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

British bioethics organisation says editing human DNA “could be” ethically acceptable.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Trump-Putin fallout; Mandela’s letters from jail; Jupiter’s new moons.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Regulations for carbon emissions have been cutback since President Trump took office. But that hasn’t stopped researchers from finding new ways to measure carbon pollution. The social cost of carbon.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Standing next to President Vladimir V. Putin at the close of their summit meeting, President Trump challenged the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies: that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. “They think it’s Russia,” Mr. Trump said. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Guest: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, a New York Times correspondent who reported on the meeting from Helsinki, Finland.

7 p.m. – The World

A big conflict between Russia and the West- is in Eastern Ukraine. A family that fled the area when their apartment was struck by a mortar resettled in the countryside. There’s nature all around. Neighbors are glad they came. That’s because few people are willing to live so close to the site of the nuclear meltdown near Chernobyl.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Guest: Journalist Dan Kaufman is the author of the new book “The Fall of Wisconsin: The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics.”