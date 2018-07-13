What’s on MPR News? 7/13/18

Friday July 13, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup: President Trump’s words further distanced America from its allies at the NATO summit. Distance remains between many parents and children separated at the US-Mexico border. And, some of your favorite Twitter accounts might have far fewer followers by the end of this week.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup: World Cup fans are holding their breath. But the world gave a sigh of relief after a youth soccer team escaped a cave in Thailand. Also, did we see a new world order take shape at NATO? And what can we expect when Trump and Putin meet Monday?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11 (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

First up: Trump kills key Obamacare subsidy payments: So will this affect Minnesure? And what happens to low income families who rely on MinnesotaCare.

Then. Meet the candidate: Debra Hilstrom, a candidate in the attorney general race.

And then: We hear from Angie Craig who is challenging Rep. Jason Lewis in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District

And finally: MPR reporters join Mike Mulcahy for a look back at the rest of the week’s political news.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

Assessing America’s new relationships with our allies and our adversaries. The president says he can get what he wants from Putin, but will the favors be returned?

1 p.m. – Science Friday

The neutrino capture; the science of air conditioning; the Science Friday book club.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

President Trump uses his first official visit to the UK to criticise the Prime Minister’s plans to leave the EU.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Trump in the UK; surfing for science; North Korean negotiations.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom comes as Brexit talks backfire. But could England strike a trade deal with the U.S. during these difficult times?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

After his text messages about President Trump were made public, Peter Strzok, a high-ranking F.B.I. agent who played a pivotal role in the Russia investigation, became a punching bag for Republican lawmakers. So why did he offer to testify before them?

Guest: Michael S. Schmidt, who covers national security and federal investigations for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

How Russia handles soccer and a summit. Donald Trump meets Vladimir Putin on Monday in a Russia that is unusually warm and fuzzy. For weeks, Russia’s been on a kind of holiday, with cities across that country hosting the World Cup.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The new film Don’t Worry He won’t Get Far on Foot is based on the life of the late cartoonist John Callahan, a paraplegic and recovered alcoholic who poked fun at people like himself. Fresh Air rebroadcasts and interview with Callahan as well as an interview with Tab Hunter, who died Sunday at 86.