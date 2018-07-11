What’s on MPR News? 7/11/18

Wednesday July 11, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Author Tommy Horn

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

(Tentative) What does it mean to be a man? For sure, there are a lot of mixed messages around. The ‘Me Too’ movement has prompted a lot of talk about men, but one podcast has been having thousands of conversations with men.

Guest: Anna Sale, the host of Death, Sex & Money.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Work burnout.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Why young adults stay in rural places with declining opportunities.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

How paying interns on Capitol Hill and beyond can impact the diversity of America’s leaders.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Donald Trump comes to NATO and comes out swinging. We’ll hear from a NATO foreign minister and get the view from Russia. Gripping new details on how the Thai boys were rescued from the caves. And the latest on the World Cup semi-final.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The NATO summit kickoff; France’s diverse World Cup team; the growing ire about shrinking airline seats; thoughts on a SCOTUS nominee’s hearing.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Emojis are quickly becoming the preferred language of the 21st century. They’re used by millions of people every day, but does anyone actually make money off them?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been nominated to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, once made the case for impeaching a president. He now says that was a mistake.

Guest: Mark Landler, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, who examines why Judge Kavanaugh’s views have shifted.

7 p.m. – The World

Reporter Jason Margolis samples ice cream, a brand made in Philadelphia. It’s sold in China as a luxury item. But the ice cream maker says company sales would be even sweeter without tariffs.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Rev. Rob Schenk was an influential leader of the religious right for decades, participating in militant anti-abortion protests. He recently quit the religious right, renouncing the politicization of religion, and now considers himself converted to the Christ-centered gospel. His new memoir is “Costly Grace: An Evangelical Minister’s Rediscovery of Faith, Hope, and Love.”