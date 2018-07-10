What’s on MPR News? 7/10/18



Tuesday July 10, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Are Democrats doing enough to reach rural voters? The Democratic Party is divided. The progressive wing wants to move the platform further to the left, while more moderate members are leery of losing more middle-of-the-road voters. Are there any successful progressive campaigns outside of the metro area? Or are more and more rural counties turning red?

Guest: Brian Bakst, MPR News political reporter; Philip Chen, Beloit College.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

How will President Trump’s pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy affect access to abortion and the debate on abortion? The president promised to appoint justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, so what happens now?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11 (Dan Kraker hosts)

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission recently approved a new Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline, but emotions are still running high. This hour will feature a discussion on the future for the pipeline and its potential roadblocks.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

How can we move forward from Charlottesville? Three panelists at the Aspen Ideas Festival discuss what happened last August and where the country is in terms of race relations one year later.

Speakers: Melody Barnes, former domestic policy advisor in the Obama White House; Leslie Greene Bowman, president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello; Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent for Slate magazine and a political analyst for CBS News; Michael Signer, former mayor of Charlottesville.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The intersection of surveillance and policing. Cops say databases help stop violent crimes, but some residents say they are being unfairly targeted. More on our look at the intersection of surveillance and policing.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The latest on the attempt to rescue the remaining trapped members of a soccer team in Thailand.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The latest on the Supreme Court nomination fight; Latinos and voting rights; faashion in the World Cup; a musician’s letter from Iraq.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

In California, there’s a push to expand rent control with a November ballot measure. What does that means for the state’s apartment industry?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

President Trump has nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Given Judge Kavanaugh’s conservative record and the political math in the Senate, what happens now?

Guests: Adam Liptak, who covers the Supreme Court for The New York Times, discusses the announcement; Carl Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent for The Times, assesses Judge Kavanaugh’s prospects for confirmation.

7 p.m. – The World

Alarm over Trump’s new denaturalization campaign.

The Trump Administration has set up a new task force, with 12 new lawyers. They’re reviewing the records of thousands of immigrants who have become U.S. citizens.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

How America’s jails and prisons have become de facto mental health providers. Although these institutions aren’t equipped for the job, the incarcerated mentally ill are often mistreated, and their symptoms often only get worse.

Guest: Alisa Roth, author of the new book “Insane: America’s Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness.“