What part of ‘give the kid the ball’ don’t you get?

If there’s still justice in the world, someone is tracking down this Chicago Cubs “fan” who has no knowledge, we presume, of one of the rules of being a baseball fan: Give the kid the ball.

This is particularly true if a player or coach has just tossed a ball to the kid, as Max Venable did at Sunday’s game.

Stealing a ball from a kid? Booooooo pic.twitter.com/GHAb5ZIqp0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2018

The Cubs noticed and the kid still got a ball — two, actually.

A Chicago sportswriter claims the kid had already gotten a ball, although there’s no evidence that’s true.

I spoke with people from the Cubs. The man who grabbed the ball on the widely seen video had actually already helped the little boy get a ball earlier. The young man has a game used ball and a Javy Baez ball. All is well. Guy is A-OK so let it go people. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 23, 2018

What do you do if you get a ball and the kid in front of you already has one? You find another kid.

