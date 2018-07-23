People are jerks · Sports

What part of ‘give the kid the ball’ don’t you get?

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 23, 2018
If there’s still justice in the world, someone is tracking down this Chicago Cubs “fan” who has no knowledge, we presume, of one of the rules of being a baseball fan: Give the kid the ball.

This is particularly true if a player or coach has just tossed a ball to the kid, as Max Venable did at Sunday’s game.

The Cubs noticed and the kid still got a ball — two, actually.

A Chicago sportswriter claims the kid had already gotten a ball, although there’s no evidence that’s true.

What do you do if you get a ball and the kid in front of you already has one? You find another kid.

