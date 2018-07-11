Crime and Justice

Viral video of Minnehaha incident prompts demands for explanation

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 11, 2018
No doubt there will be plenty of debate surrounding the story behind this scene, filmed by Brianna Lindell in Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

One thing seems clear: if she hadn’t been filming, there’d probably be no news conference to explain the story.

As it is, one has been scheduled this afternoon (2 p.m.) by Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Mary Merrill and Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto to explain the situation.

In her video, Lindell says a white teen was threatening the young men kids and they ended up handcuffed.

The scheduling of the news conference comes shortly after 6th District Parks Board President Brad Bourn said he was investigating the situation after he saw the video on Facebook.

He said the children are safe and home with their families.

MPR News will provide details from the news conference via Twitter.

[Updating]

