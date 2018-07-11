Viral video of Minnehaha incident prompts demands for explanation

No doubt there will be plenty of debate surrounding the story behind this scene, filmed by Brianna Lindell in Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

One thing seems clear: if she hadn’t been filming, there’d probably be no news conference to explain the story.

As it is, one has been scheduled this afternoon (2 p.m.) by Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Mary Merrill and Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto to explain the situation.

In her video, Lindell says a white teen was threatening the young men kids and they ended up handcuffed.

Today at Minnehaha Falls cops drew guns on 4 black kids ages probably ranging from 9-12. When my partner and I arrived… Posted by Brianna Lindell on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

The scheduling of the news conference comes shortly after 6th District Parks Board President Brad Bourn said he was investigating the situation after he saw the video on Facebook.

Several of you have reached out regarding a park police stop at Minnehaha Falls yesterday involving several children.I… Posted by Brad Bourn on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

He said the children are safe and home with their families.

MPR News will provide details from the news conference via Twitter.

[Updating]

Mpls parks officials hold news conf on incident at Minnehaha Regional Park. They are investigating claims in a 911 call. Officer upholstered firearm and 4 suspects detained. No weapons found. pic.twitter.com/6kwM7rQWmh — Elizabeth Dunbar (@edunbarMPR) July 11, 2018

Teens were released after claims found to be unfounded. Officials say falsely reporting a crime is a crime. Asking public to help piece things together. pic.twitter.com/fm7IsMvFcv — Elizabeth Dunbar (@edunbarMPR) July 11, 2018

“We have serious questions about the validity of what was reported in the 911 call.” Asking for public’s help. Teens were detained but were found to have no weapons. pic.twitter.com/kShWUcBckT — Elizabeth Dunbar (@edunbarMPR) July 11, 2018

“We intend to make sure our young people are safe in our parks.” Says park superintendent. pic.twitter.com/URSeHe03T1 — Elizabeth Dunbar (@edunbarMPR) July 11, 2018

