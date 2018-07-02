The world loves a happy ending

Be honest. Did you think the rescuers were going to find that Thai soccer team still alive in the caves they were exploring when they were trapped by rising waters?

It’s been nine days since the boys, who are between 11 and 16 years old, entered the cave, not knowing a rainstorm would fill the caves. Time was pretty much up.

The experts on scene said it was unlikely the kids would find a chamber where they might survive.

They did.

The other surprise: The kids were so calm when the Thai Navy Seal team showed up today.