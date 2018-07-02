This or That

The world loves a happy ending

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 2, 2018
0
A family member smiles after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Sakchai Lalit | AP

Be honest. Did you think the rescuers were going to find that Thai soccer team still alive in the caves they were exploring when they were trapped by rising waters?

It’s been nine days since the boys, who are between 11 and 16 years old, entered the cave, not knowing a rainstorm would fill the caves. Time was pretty much up.

The experts on scene said it was unlikely the kids would find a chamber where they might survive.

They did.

The other surprise: The kids were so calm when the Thai Navy Seal team showed up today.

Hooyah…..ทีมหมูป่าพบเยาวชนทีมหมูป่าบริเวณหาดทรายห่างจาก Pattaya beach 200 เมตร โดยนักดำน้ำหน่วยซีลดำน้ำวางไลน์เชือกนำทาง ร่วมกับนักดำน้ำจากประเทศอังกฤษ ระยะทางจากห้องโถง 3 ยาว 1,900 เมตร เมื่อเวลา 21.38 น. คืนวันที่ 3 กรกฎาคม 2561#ThainavySEAL

Posted by Thai NavySEAL on Monday, July 2, 2018