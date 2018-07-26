The U of M has a million-dollar mouse

For the University of Minnesota researchers, there’s big money in mice.

Researchers at the U engineered the mouse to develop a type of bone marrow cancer called multiple myeloma, Minnesota Daily reports. It allowed them to create a better genetic test for cancerous plasma.

The mouse’s plasma cells are used as antibodies.

“Most of the antibodies sold are used to detect cells that have certain characteristics,” said Brian Van Ness, a university professor who helped develop the mouse. The University receives four percent of all sales.

The total recently passed $1 million.

It’s unusual for a licensed animal to bring in that much money, according to Van Ness.