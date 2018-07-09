The internet takes the Neymar Challenge and delivers

Brazil’s soccer team arrived back in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday following its 2-to-1 quarterfinal loss to Belgium late last week.

It wasn’t pretty.

Brazil’s Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior did win the internet, however, thanks to his penchant for acting like he’s been shot anytime an opposing player brushes against him.

Across the globe, people are posting the “Neymar Challenge.”

Did someone say GOAT?

KFC in South Africa made an ad out of it. Because of course they did.