The healing power of the Stanley Cup

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 3, 2018
Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

Everybody on a Stanley Cup-winning team gets to spend a day with the Cup. They can do pretty much whatever they want.

Today, it was the Washington Capitals’ equipment manager’s turn. So Craig Leydig took it to The Capital Gazette, where five people were killed in a mass shooting last week.

One staff member says today was the first day they’ve smiled since last week’s killings.