The healing power of the Stanley Cup

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

Everybody on a Stanley Cup-winning team gets to spend a day with the Cup. They can do pretty much whatever they want.

Today, it was the Washington Capitals’ equipment manager’s turn. So Craig Leydig took it to The Capital Gazette, where five people were killed in a mass shooting last week.

Capitals equipment manager Craig Leydig's day with the Stanley Cup included a stop at the Capital Gazette's temporary office. https://t.co/V4gDBHB3Wo pic.twitter.com/1Ef4kLFFRu — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 3, 2018

One staff member says today was the first day they’ve smiled since last week’s killings.