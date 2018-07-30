The daily exercise of political theater at the White House

What if they had a photo opportunity and nobody showed up?

“Press! Make your way out! Let’s go! Move, Jim!” White House aides yell at press to leave as journalists try to question President Trump about his lawyer's comments this morning. https://t.co/AeHXfJju1B pic.twitter.com/Kzor7eAfht — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2018

The loudest voice there was CNN’s Jim Acosta’s. Earlier this month, President Trump refused to take his questions. He keeps asking them anyway.

These things are always silly. When a dignitary visits, they stick him a chair, stick the president in a chair, and invite the media in to take video of two people sitting in chairs. For what?

The president and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte later held a press conference.