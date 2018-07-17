Strangers on a plane give teacher money to ‘do something amazing’

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Kimberly Bermudez, who teaches in Chicago, was on a flight to Florida the other day when she and her seatmate got to know each other and he asked her what she does for a living.

She described her passion and talked about the challenges of teaching in a poor school.

“We talked about the world and how no child should ever do without. In 2018 kids should never be hungry or in need of anything,” she said in a Facebook post.

Other people on the plane heard her. Other people on the plane gave her money and the request to “do something amazing” with it.

“I said, ‘I’m not here to solicit money; I really am here on this plane just to see my parents,” she tells the Washington Post. “And one of them said, ‘I know. That’s why we’re giving it to you. Use your voice. Use your gift of talking.’ ”

She plans to buy books, backpacks, and school supplies for her kids.