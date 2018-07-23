Red Wing man rescues stranded family in Costa Rica

The Lopez family has been stranded in Costa Rica because 3-year-old son Axel was injured during the trip and is in a cast, unable to fly on a commercial flight.

WCCO did a story on their plight five days ago.

The U.S. embassy wasn’t much help, advising the family to charter a plane for the trip home. Price: About $40,000.

“Our insurance denied us because we’re out of the country. Unfortunately because we were led to believe our insurance would cover it,” mother Emmee Lopez said.

In Red Wing, Wes Converse, the president of Red Wing Aeroplane, saw the story. He has airplanes. And one of them has now flown the family home, WCCO reports.

“I just felt because it was someone right in our community, we had our resources to help them. It felt like the right thing to do,” Converse said.

It didn’t cost the Lake City family a dime.