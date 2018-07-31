Sports

Old tweets are a glimpse into men’s sports’ homophobia, racism

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 31, 2018
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle stops to sign autographs during a rain delay in May. Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP.
There is only one openly gay player on any professional men’s sports team in America — Minnesota United’s Collin Martin.

That should tell you plenty about the climate for people who are gay in professional men’s sports because it’s a sure bet that there’s more than one gay man in all of baseball, football, hockey, or soccer.

That’s something to keep in mind as the drip, drip, drip of old tweets from baseball players surface.

Sean Newcomb, an Atlanta Braves pitcher, and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, both 25, are the latest to be ensnared by the words of their teenage selves.

Maybe they’ve outgrown their racist and homophobia, as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester insists in his tweets.

More on point, though, is Washington National pitcher Sean Doolittle, whose tweetstorm yesterday urged us view the growing controversy for what is is.

Doolittle, a long-time supporter of rights and inclusion, received plenty of support on Twitter for his comments. As one came from a ballplayer (former Minnesota Twin Phil Hughes).

