Northfield baseball team honored for reporting its own violation in tournament

It’s been more than a month since the Northfield 12A Gold Baseball team ratted itself out, costing it a tournament championship. But people haven’t forgotten.

This week the kids and their coaches were honored for sportsmanship, Northfield News says.

In a tournament in Owatonna in June, one of the team’s pitchers had gone over his allotted pitch count. Nobody noticed.

The team noticed and when coaches notified the umpire, they forfeited the game and their shot at the tournament championship. They finished second.

Coach Chris Pegram was initially disappointed in himself for calling attention to the violation, the News says.

He’s got more perspective now.

“It’s great and it’s a great lesson for the kids, too,” Pegram said. “That’s been the best part, is for them just to see it’s more than about how the scoreboard is at the end of the game. There’s more to it than that. It’s just a good learning lesson for all the kids. To get recognized that way feels really good and I’m really happy for the kids.”

At Sechler Park this week, the team was honored by Youth 1st, which specializes in recognizing acts of positive sportsmanship by youth sports teams, according to the paper.

