North Side’s hot dog king is on a roll

Jaequan Faulkner, 13, the Minneapolis kid who’s made national news because a city helped him get the licenses he needed to be the hot dog king of the North Side, is going pretty well for himself these days.

This week, the Bike Cops for Kids members of the Minneapolis Police Department helped make sure of that, delivering a hot dog stand and all the condiments a 13-year-old kid could possibly want.

The cops bought everything with their own money, a police spokesman tells the Star Tribune.

Faulkner said next year he wants to donate 25 cents of each hot dog to organizations raising awareness about youth depression.