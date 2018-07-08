Military mom reunited with son at Target Field

It’d be OK with us if we never needed to see another military parent reunited with their children after time away.

But as long as that’s never likely to be possible, we can’t get enough of moms and dads coming home.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day is always special. Today was extra special for William and his mom, Andrea. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Z0fch5eSSu — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 8, 2018