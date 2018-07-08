Military mom reunited with son at Target Field

It’d be OK with us if we never needed to see another military parent reunited with their children after time away.
But as long as that’s never likely to be possible, we can’t get enough of moms and dads coming home.
Armed Forces Appreciation Day is always special. Today was extra special for William and his mom, Andrea. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Z0fch5eSSu
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 8, 2018
Tech. Sgt. Andrea Carrothers of the 148th Fighter Wing surprised her son William as he rounded third for home plate during the Race the Bases event at the @twins Armed Forces Appreciation game. Carrothers is returning home after a six-month deployment. pic.twitter.com/paafPd7GP9
— MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) July 8, 2018