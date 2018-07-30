Homeless man hands out resumes on street corner

If the economy is so good — and it is for many people — how come David Casarez, 26, is homeless and standing on a street corner handing out resumes?

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Casarez graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Management Information Systems (MIS). After working at General Motors for a little over a year, he left his job and moved from Texas to California to pursue his dream of working on a startup, KARE 11 says.

The tweet raced around the intertubes over the weekend and a few companies — about 200 of them — know a public relations bonanza when they see one.

Google reached out to me,” he told the New York Post.

“So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups,” he told the Post from a Starbuck’s where he’d first gone begging for work.

He’s been sleeping in his van for a year until it was repossessed and he relocated to a city park.

“I was thinking you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream,” he said of his desire to have his own tech startup. That plan didn’t work; he ran out of money.

“Moving to the Silicon Valley is overwhelming if you don’t have the finances and established network,” Jasmine Scofield, who posted the picture on Twitter, told a Bay Area TV station. “I’ve struggled like he has out here, been close to his position, so it hit close to home and I knew I needed to use my platforms to try and help.”

“Sometimes the internet is completely wonderful,” she said.

