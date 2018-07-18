Hogs on the highway in Mankato

If the hogs in Mankato were smart, they’d have made a run for it today when the semi they were in crashed on highway 169.

Alas, hogs aren’t that smart.

Pigs on Highway 169 Here's another look at the pigs enjoying their stroll along Highway 169 by the Highway 14 exit ramps.http://www.keyc.com/story/38674506/pigs-roam-after-semi-loses-control-at-14169-interchange Posted by KEYC News 12 on Wednesday, July 18, 2018

There were 20 to 30 hogs in the semi, according to KEYC. It oveturned on a ramp from Highway 14.

The Mankato Free Press says highway cones and plastic fencing were used to corral the hogs, who roamed the highway, oblivious to their future.