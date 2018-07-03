You gotta see this: The Detroit Lakes wall cloud

Keep your fireworks — the big show in the sky this week was last night’s wall cloud in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
'More bark than bite': All eyes on the sky in DL tonight https://t.co/jk2u1qd1YB pic.twitter.com/aALFzzu0Dd
— Detroit Lakes Tribune (@DLNewspapers) July 3, 2018
#KARE11weather Wall cloud over Lake Melissa near Detroit Lakes pic.twitter.com/kOYJAeorls
— Toby (@tfrelich) July 3, 2018
What a beauty! Tons of rising motion. #mnwx still between Detroit Lakes and Frazee. pic.twitter.com/ztXilPj1mj
— Kevin Mahoney (@kev13_wx) July 3, 2018
Some awesome photos of the wall cloud near Detroit Lakes and Frazee, MN tonight! Thanks Todd and Lauren for sending me these! 🌩 pic.twitter.com/t9QYLyxxEZ
— Lydia Blume (@LydiaBlumeWX) July 3, 2018
It drew the “ooohs” and “ahhhhs”:
The thunderstorm embedded in the wall cloud wasn’t that powerful, a WDAY meteorologist said.