Dayton’s project yields another treasure

The renovation of the former Dayton’s department store building in downtown Minneapolis continues to yield the mysteries of the past.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine says so far, in addition to a dead monkey, antique nesting eggs, and a 40-year-old box of chocolates, the project has now reunited a red leather wallet with its owner.

Stephanie Peterson says she barely remembers losing her wallet as a teenager. But now she has her combination for her school locker, pictures of her friends, her Social Security card, and a Dayton’s charge card back again.

Alas, there was no money.

“I didn’t have any,” she tells the magazine.