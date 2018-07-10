Changing the world one baseball at a time

You know who’s a good egg? Jana Shortal at KARE is a good egg.
Jana, the KARE 11 reporter/anchor, was at last night’s Minnesota Twins game when she spied two kids who would do anything for a baseball.
This kid needs a ball @Twins @TwinsPrez – he is hustling the end of third base line in 125 like someone stole his milk money. PLEASE HELP THIS BOY – RT if you agree!!! pic.twitter.com/Vm4LKDyxAk
— janashortal (@janashortal) July 10, 2018
Little people she knows in the Twins organization scurried to find a baseball, but failed.
The game progressed. The tension in section 125 mounted. These kids needed what the Twins organization calls a “magic moment.” Alas, there was nothing but disappointment.
He’s eating his glove in devastation. Please help @Twins the whole section is 😢 pic.twitter.com/JDWbSMucK3
— janashortal (@janashortal) July 10, 2018
Shortal didn’t become one the Twin Cities most popular media types by accepting defeat. She activated the bat signal: Twitter. She went to the top.
We are all over this.
— Dave St. Peter (@TwinsPrez) July 10, 2018
The kids got their ball.
The @Twins @TwinsPrez make dreams come true. Fans for life. Just like me. Thanks all. pic.twitter.com/7uGhVCNUpy
— janashortal (@janashortal) July 10, 2018
It doesn’t take much to change the world a little bit for the better. You just have to give a damn about some kids.
