Changing the world one baseball at a time

You know who’s a good egg? Jana Shortal at KARE is a good egg.

Jana, the KARE 11 reporter/anchor, was at last night’s Minnesota Twins game when she spied two kids who would do anything for a baseball.

This kid needs a ball @Twins @TwinsPrez – he is hustling the end of third base line in 125 like someone stole his milk money. PLEASE HELP THIS BOY – RT if you agree!!! pic.twitter.com/Vm4LKDyxAk — janashortal (@janashortal) July 10, 2018

Little people she knows in the Twins organization scurried to find a baseball, but failed.

The game progressed. The tension in section 125 mounted. These kids needed what the Twins organization calls a “magic moment.” Alas, there was nothing but disappointment.

He’s eating his glove in devastation. Please help ⁦@Twins⁩ the whole section is 😢 pic.twitter.com/JDWbSMucK3 — janashortal (@janashortal) July 10, 2018

Shortal didn’t become one the Twin Cities most popular media types by accepting defeat. She activated the bat signal: Twitter. She went to the top.

We are all over this. — Dave St. Peter (@TwinsPrez) July 10, 2018

The kids got their ball.

It doesn’t take much to change the world a little bit for the better. You just have to give a damn about some kids.

