Bill filed to allow Packers fans on MN border to watch their team

It may be comforting to some people to know that no matter how close the country seems to falling apart, the democratic process still works.

If by democratic process you mean that politicians in an election-year fight can still file silly and useless legislation to appeal to their voters.

Take Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, for example.

Today, I introduced the #GoPackGo Act because no Packers fan should ever be forced to watch 𝙑𝙞𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 games. 💚🧀💛 pic.twitter.com/n2wyzrpON7 — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) July 18, 2018

Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn and Pierce counties are part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul media market. Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer counties are in the Duluth media market. Florence County is in the Marquette, Michigan, market and gets Lions games.

The bill would require cable, satellite and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to programming from the broadcast television stations in a Wisconsin media market.

It also ignores that a lot of her constituents in the Vikings media market that extends into Wisconsin are Vikings fans.

Her legislation will never be spoken of again, and never see the light of day in the U.S. Senate. But that’s hardly the point of filing it.