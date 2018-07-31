‘Bigfoot erotica’ stalks a congressional race

It was only a matter of time before the politics landfill of America included a controversy surrounding Bigfoot.

In Virginia’s 5th District, Democrat Leslie Cockburn says Republican Denver Riggleman is “a devotee of Bigfoot erotica,” the Washington Post says. “This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.”

Included in her tweet was a drawing lifted from Riggleman’s Instagram account.

Ain’t he/she/it a looker?

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

Riggleman reportedly has written a book, “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him.”

It’s worth stepping back here to remind ourselves there’s no real evidence Bigfoot — like intelligent discussion of complex issues in politics — exists.

The GOP contender says he wrote a book as a parody based on a running joke with some military pals and a friend made the sketch.

Because democracy dies in darkness, the Washington Post provides a background on Bigfoot erotica.

Bigfoot erotica may seem like another abomination birthed by the Internet, but its antecedents are centuries old. Sexual encounters between humans and mythical animal creatures can be found in ancient Greek myths. Zeus, for instance, took the form of a swan when he seduced Leda; Pasiphae had a tragic thing for bulls. Girl, they’re just not that into you. Chuck Tingle, the pseudonym of an author of comically absurd erotica, is perhaps the most well-known creator of monster porn, including about 10 books featuring encounters with Sasquatch. Reached via email, Tingle said he understands why Bigfoot monsters are so attractive as romantic heroes: “They are natural outdoorsmen . . . which I think is nice, and, even though it seems like they could have a bad-boy way, they are actually very kind.” He imagines his readers think, “Wow, he could protect me in a big fight, and he could also take me on a walk in nature and show me which are the best plants to kiss or to eat in a stew.”

“I thought it was funny. There is no way that anybody’s dumb enough to think this is real,” said Riggleman.

Welcome to politics, Riggleman.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)

