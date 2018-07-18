Bam! Pow! Kids sell their own comics

Lemonade stands? So yesterday. Some kids in West St. Paul are selling comics. Their own comics.

My kids are selling original comics they created off hall Ave and butler! They've been working hard to make money for summer fun! Hope to see you stop by! Thanks neighbors Posted by Taylor Jayne Nunn on Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Reader Kevin Hendricks spotted the Facebook post and raced to get his before they wrapped up the store for the day and headed for the pool, because selling comics can take a lot out of a kid.

Mason and Layla, both 8, are raising money for “summer fun,” he writes.

He also provides a dramatic reading: