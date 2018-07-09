At wake, dead teen is posed playing video game

If the idea of open caskets at funerals is upsetting to you, you may not care much for what may well be a new way saying “goodbye” to the departed: staging them.
At a wake on Sunday, a New Orleans family had the funeral home stage Renard Matthews, 18, in a chair, “video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen,” WGNO TV reports.
Family of Renard Matthews.
Temeka Matthews, his mom, said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started several blogs, and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories.