At wake, dead teen is posed playing video game

If the idea of open caskets at funerals is upsetting to you, you may not care much for what may well be a new way saying “goodbye” to the departed: staging them.

At a wake on Sunday, a New Orleans family had the funeral home stage Renard Matthews, 18, in a chair, “video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen,” WGNO TV reports.

Temeka Matthews, his mom, said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Matthews was shot to death last Monday.