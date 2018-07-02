Anonymous donor buys what’s left of Toys ‘R’ Us to give toys to needy kids

Here’s today’s daily dose of sweetness.
Toys ‘R’ Us is no more. The remaining stores closed on Friday night.
In Raleigh, N.C., when people moved in at one store to get some last-minute deals, there wasn’t much left. Someone has beaten them to the goods, and bought everything left in the store for $1 million.
He/she/it wants them to go to needy children, a local TV station reported.
Nobody in charge is identifying the mystery buyer.
