Across Iowa on a bike made of wood

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 24, 2018
We have two bucket lists: One we have a chance of completing; one that is unlikely. On the latter is the RAGBRAI, the great annual bike “race” across Iowa, which is now underway.

The ride rolls along to Ames today, the third day of the ride.

How can you not love an event that includes a guy riding a bike made of 2×4’s?